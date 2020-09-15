Global  
 

Best Buy lists 'iPhone SE Plus' screen protector ahead of Apple Event

AppleInsider Tuesday, 15 September 2020
In what is likely wishful thinking, Best Buy's brand Insignia is selling a screen protector for an unreleased "iPhone SE Plus" on its website hours prior to the "Time Flies" Apple Event.

iPhone SE Plus listing on Best Buy
Apple is not expected to announce any iPhones at the Time Flies event, yet Best Buy has listed an "iPhone SE Plus" screen protector in its store. The larger iPhone SE has been rumored by Ming-Chi Kuo in the past, though he has estimated an early 2021 release.

