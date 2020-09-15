Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple releasing iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 September 16

AppleInsider Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
During Apple's "Time Flies" media event, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that many of its major software versions would be available to users starting tomorrow, September 16 as free updates.

iOS 14
Starting September 16th, users will be able to download iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 for free on their iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. These updates include major features and changes for users across the board.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How Apple Benefits From IDFA Change: Washington Post’s Albergotti [Video]

How Apple Benefits From IDFA Change: Washington Post’s Albergotti

Apple may have delayed its proposed change in its IDFA iOS ad toolset - but the switch, when it comes, will nevertheless have profound implications. The Identity for Advertisers component of the mobile..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:12Published
Apple’s IDFA Change Will Hurt Consumers & Apps: IAB’s Mitchell [Video]

Apple’s IDFA Change Will Hurt Consumers & Apps: IAB’s Mitchell

Apple has always tended to play by its own rules. That was the case when its first staff were toiling in a garage to build their first machines, and it is the case today when it is making profound..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:27Published
Ad Industry Wants Google, Apple ‘Dialogue’ To Re-Think Cookies, IDFA [Video]

Ad Industry Wants Google, Apple ‘Dialogue’ To Re-Think Cookies, IDFA

Can the advertising industry convince the world's biggest tech companies to row back their plans to limit audience tracking? A new consortium of ad industry trade associations and brands thinks so. The..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 10:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple will release iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 on September 16th

Apple will release iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 on September 16th Apple’s next major software upgrades for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV are almost ready. At today’s “Time Flies” event, the company...
The Verge

Apple to release iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 14 and tvOS on September 16

 Apple said its latest iOS 14 software will be released on September 16, ahead of the company’s release of the next-generation iPhones. We saw our first glimpse...
TechCrunch

Apple releases eighth betas of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, watchOS 7

 As the launch of new iPhones quickly approaches, Apple has moved on to its eighth round of developer betas, making available the the eighth builds of iOS 14,...
AppleInsider


Tweets about this