Apple releasing iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 September 16
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () During Apple's "Time Flies" media event, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that many of its major software versions would be available to users starting tomorrow, September 16 as free updates.
iOS 14
Starting September 16th, users will be able to download iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 for free on their iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. These updates include major features and changes for users across the board.
