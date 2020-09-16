Apple Watch Series 6 is first to integrate U1 Ultra Wideband chip
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () Not mentioned during Apple's "Time Flies" keynote on Tuesday is a new Apple Watch Series 6 hardware feature primed to play an important role in the company's upcoming product ecosystem.
The new flagship wearable is Apple's first to include the U1 Ultra Wideband chip, according to technical specifications listed on the company's website. Apple's UWB solution debuted with iPhone 11 in 2019.What features the U1 is destined to facilitate for Apple Watch remains unclear. Currently, the chip serves as a backbone for directional AirDrop functionality on iPhone 11 series handsets.
During its September hardware event, Apple announced the Watch Series 6 and iPad Air. In addition to the features in both devices, the company also announced a new subscription service, called Fitness+, as well as a trio of Apple One bundles to help keep things simple — and keep you subscribing....
