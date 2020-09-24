New Version of Microsoft Office Coming Next Year That Won't Require a Subscription Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Microsoft will next year offer a new perpetual release of Microsoft Office for Mac and Windows that doesn't require a subscription to use, according to the software giant (via Windows Central).

"Microsoft Office will also see a new perpetual release for both Windows and Mac, in the second half of 2021," said Microsoft in a blog post announcing the next version of its Exchange server, confirming that a new version of Office available as a one-time payment purchase is coming next year.



In recent years, the company has pushed its subscription-based Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) bundle as a way to get access to its productivity suite, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, as well as servers such as Exchange, SharePoint, and Skype for Business.



Some of these apps can be used free online with a Microsoft account, but users can't install them on their computer, like they'd be able to with a Microsoft 365 subscription.



The growing tendency for software to be offered on a subscription basis had left many users concerned that Office 2019 would be the last perpetual release available for a one-off payment, but today's development should allay those fears.



Microsoft has yet to share any other details on the next perpetual release of Microsoft Office for Mac, so we don't yet know the price or the exact date of release in 2021.



