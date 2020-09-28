HYPER Launches Stackable Chargers That Combine AC Passthrough Charging With Multiple USB-C Ports Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

HYPER, known for its line of HyperJuice chargers, power banks, cables, and more designed for Apple devices, recently debuted its latest charging product on Kickstarter.

The HyperJuice Stackable GaN Charger is equipped with a passthrough AC outlet and up to four ports, depending on the model. With the power adapter, you can charge up all of your Apple devices with up to 100W of power while also leaving the outlet free for other devices.



There's a 65W version with a single USB-A port and two USB-C ports along with a 100W version with a single USB-A port and three USB-C ports. The passthrough outlet offers up to 1500W of power for household appliances, fans, televisions, and more.



The "stackable" part of the name refers a function that several of the HyperJuice chargers stack up on top of one another, so a single outlet can power multiple computers and accessories.

GaN or Gallium Nitride technology allows HYPER to offer a powerful charging capabilities in a smaller package than a traditional charger, and it's a technology that many manufacturers are taking advantage of these days. HYPER says its 100W charger is smaller than every other 100W charger on the market.



The HyperJuice charger also has foldable prongs to keep it compact for travel purposes. It comes in black and white, but Kickstarter backers will receive the black version, with white set to be released at a later date.



The HyperJuice Stackable GaN Charger can be pre-ordered from Kickstarter, with the products expected to ship out in December 2020. Pricing starts at $39 for the 65W model, but there are variable pricing models based on how many of the chargers are sold, and some of the early deals have sold out. Full pricing details can be found on the Kickstarter website.



Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with HYPER. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Tag: Hyper



This article, "HYPER Launches Stackable Chargers That Combine AC Passthrough Charging With Multiple USB-C Ports" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

