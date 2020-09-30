Deals: save up to $200 on 2020 13" MacBook Pros, plus $60 off AppleCare Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

AppleInsider readers this week can save $75 to $200 on every 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro at Adorama with exclusive coupon discounts. Plus, save $60 on AppleCare and get an additional 5% back with the new Edge Credit Card. Total savings can reach upward of $440 off the latest systems bundled with AC and the Edge financing promotion.



*Best 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro deals*



Whether you're looking for the cheapest price on the standard 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro, or want a loaded model with 32GB of RAM and 4TB of storage, Adorama is offering AppleInsider readers the best MacBook Pro deals thanks to an exclusive coupon discount with promo code *APINSIDER* when used with our special pricing links.



Read more... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

