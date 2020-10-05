Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Shares Teaser for Bruce Springsteen Documentary 'Letter to You' Coming to Apple TV+ on October 23

MacRumours.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Apple today shared a short teaser trailer for "Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You," an upcoming Bruce Springsteen documentary that's set to debut on Apple TV+ on October 23.

The documentary will feature Springsteen recording live with The E Street Band for the first time in 35 years, and it will be available exclusively on Apple Music. From the ‌Apple TV‌+ description of the documentary:

A tribute to the E Street Band, rock 'n' roll, and the way music has shaped Bruce Springsteen's life, this documentary captures Bruce reflecting on love and loss while recording with his full band for the first time since Born in the U.S.A.

The release of the documentary is timed with the release of the "Letter to You" album, which is also launching on October 23. A song from the album, "Letter to You" is already out with a music video available.
The full album features nine newly released songs along with new recordings of three unreleased compositions from the 1970s.
Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus

This article, "Apple Shares Teaser for Bruce Springsteen Documentary 'Letter to You' Coming to Apple TV+ on October 23" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Jon Bon Jovi previewed new album to Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney

Jon Bon Jovi previewed new album to Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney 00:49

 Jon Bon Jovi got the approval of two of his greatest peers - Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney - after finishing work on his new album, 2020.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple Officially Announces October 13 Event [Video]

Apple Officially Announces October 13 Event

Apple Officially Announces October 13 Event

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:33Published
Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You Documentary movie [Video]

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You Documentary movie

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You Documentary movie trailer - Apple TV+ - A new documentary film that captures Springsteen recording live with The E Street Band for the first time in 35 years. Watch..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:33Published
Bruce Springsteen Talks New Album [Video]

Bruce Springsteen Talks New Album

Bruce Springsteen is photographed at his New Jersey farmhouse home for the November cover of 'AARP' magazine. The farmhouse is also where he recorded his latest album. The Boss talks recording "Letter..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple releases teaser for 'Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You' documentary

 "Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You" features the artist recording with the E Street Band for the first time in 35 years, and it is exclusive to Apple...
AppleInsider


Tweets about this