'Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You' documentary debuts a day early on Apple TV+

AppleInsider Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Apple's exclusive Springsteen documentary debuted one day early to Apple TV+ ahead of its official October 23 launch date.

Bruce Springsteen fans can rejoice, as "Bruce Springsteen's Letter To You" is now available to watch. The documentary chronicles Springsteen recording "Letter to You" live with the full E Street Band— including final take performances of 10 originals from the new record.The documentary also delivers in-studio footage, never-before-seen archival material, and an insider's look at "Letter to You" from Springsteen himself.

