'Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You' documentary debuts a day early on Apple TV+ Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Apple's exclusive Springsteen documentary debuted one day early to Apple TV+ ahead of its official October 23 launch date.



Bruce Springsteen fans can rejoice, as "Bruce Springsteen's Letter To You" is now available to watch. The documentary chronicles Springsteen recording "Letter to You" live with the full E Street Band— including final take performances of 10 originals from the new record.The documentary also delivers in-studio footage, never-before-seen archival material, and an insider's look at "Letter to You" from Springsteen himself.



Read more... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You Documentary movie



Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You Documentary movie — Official Trailer - Apple TV+ - Go behind the music as Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band record together live for the first time since.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:06 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Apple Music holding album launch event for Bruce Springsteen's 'Letter to You' Apple Music is set to host an exclusive release event for Bruce Springsteen's upcoming album "Letter to You" a day before it's released. Credit: Apple The...

AppleInsider 3 days ago





Tweets about this

