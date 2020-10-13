Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Event Live Coverage: iPhone 12, HomePod Mini, and More Expected

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Apple's virtual "Hi, Speed" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with Apple expected to debut four new models as part of its iPhone 12 lineup, as well as a new HomePod mini. Claimed official press images of all of the new devices have already leaked this morning, and it appears that rumors of no additional major hardware releases at today's event may be accurate.
Beyond those two major product announcements, rumors indicate we may seem sort of official Apple wireless chargers, with Apple reviving its "MagSafe" branding to describe magnetic alignment capabilities with the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup to help make sure your device lands in the proper spot on the charger. We may also hear more details about the Apple One subscription bundles that were announced at last month's event.

Other rumors have suggested that AirPods Studio headphones and AirTags item trackers won't be making an appearance at today's event, while the first Apple Silicon Macs may not make their debuts until next month. It's possible we could hear something about a macOS Big Sur release date today, although that could also be held until a Mac-focused event in November.

Apple is providing a *live video stream* on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds. Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.
*Sign up for our newsletter to keep up with Apple news and rumors.*
[FORM: http://macrumors.us5.list-manage.com/subscribe/post?u=7d0106b433773bd0aef5828e0&id=3989954cde][INPUT]
[INPUT]
[INPUT]-Live Updates - No need to refresh
-
Loading live updates...
This article, "Apple Event Live Coverage: iPhone 12, HomePod Mini, and More Expected" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Apple's new 'iPhone 12' has a 5G problem

Apple's new 'iPhone 12' has a 5G problem 01:42

 5G will finally get its U.S. closeup with the expected debut of Apple Inc's next iPhone on Tuesday. But the blazing speeds promised will not materialize for most Americans. Conway G. Gittens has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple To Hold Biggest iPhone Event Ever [Video]

Apple To Hold Biggest iPhone Event Ever

Apple To Hold Biggest iPhone Event Ever

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:26Published
Apple's iPhone 12 Event preview: 4 new iPhones? [Video]

Apple's iPhone 12 Event preview: 4 new iPhones?

iPhone 12 Mini?

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 04:19Published
Details of iPhone 12 Leak [Video]

Details of iPhone 12 Leak

New details about iPhone 12 have been revealed by a leaker names "Kang." "Kang" the phone's price, release date, camera specifications, colors, and other information. He is said to have a strong..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

What to Expect at October's Apple Event: New iPhone 12 Lineup, Smaller HomePod Mini, Wireless Chargers and More

 Apple's second fall 2020 event, "Hi, Speed," is set to be held on Tuesday, October 13. Apple already held an event in September, but it was focused on the iPad...
MacRumours.com

What to Expect at October's Apple Event: New iPhone 12 Lineup, Smaller HomePod Mini, Wireless Chargers..

 Apple's second fall 2020 event, "Hi, Speed," is set to be held on Tuesday, October 13. Apple already held an event in September, but it...
Upworthy

Apple Event News Hub – iPhone 12, HomePod mini, more

 9to5Mac is brought to you by Decluttr. Get an extra 10% when you trade in any Apple device with a 28-day price guarantee ahead of upgrading to a new...
9to5Mac


Tweets about this