Watch Apple's Promotional Ads for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and HomePod mini

MacRumours.com Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Apple has posted promotional ads on its YouTube channel for all the new products that were announced during Tuesday's Apple event, including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and HomePod mini. Check out the embedded videos below.
Hello 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest smartphone chip ever. Night mode on all cameras. Super Retina XDR display. The first camera ever to record in Dolby Vision. Ceramic Shield that’s tougher than any other smartphone glass. A whole new way to connect accessories with MagSafe. And the world’s smallest 5G phone, ‌iPhone‌ 12 mini.

5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An all-new design. A Ceramic Shield front cover that’s tougher than any smartphone glass. A custom LiDAR Scanner. The first camera ever to record in Dolby Vision. An advanced Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. And connect accessories in a whole new way with MagSafe. ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌, the most powerful ‌iPhone‌ ever.

Room-filling sound, an intelligent assistant, and smart home control. All private and secure. Order 11.6. Available starting 11.16Apple announced that the 6.1-inch models of the ‌iPhone‌ 12 and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ will be available to pre-order beginning this Friday, October 16 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, with deliveries and in-store availability beginning one week later on Friday, October 23.

The smaller 5.4-inch ‌iPhone‌ 12 mini and larger 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max are launching later, with pre-orders beginning Friday, November 6 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time and shipments beginning one week later on Friday, November 13. ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ pricing starts at $999, while the ‌iPhone‌ 12 starts at $799 and the ‌iPhone‌ 12 mini starts at $699.

‌The ‌HomePod mini‌‌ is priced at $99, and pre-orders begin on November 6, with deliveries beginning on November 16.

Below, we've recapped all of the announcements in just seven minutes for our readers who want a no-frills but thorough overview of all the announcements.
This article, "Watch Apple's Promotional Ads for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and HomePod mini" first appeared on MacRumors.com

