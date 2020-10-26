Intego Mac Premium Bundle X9 review: Good for Macs, waiting for multi-OS improvements Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

UPDATE: This article was updated on October 21, 2020 to reflect the new capability to detect Windows malware.



It’s not that common to find full-featured security suites for the Mac. Quite often major antivirus makers provide a stripped-down version of their Windows product with notable bells and whistles missing. Not so with Intego’s Mac Premium Bundle X9, a security solution purpose-built for Apple users. This top-tier suite has a variety of solid tools that any Mac user would be happy to use.



But is that enough to recommend this product?



Note: This review is part of our best antivirus roundup. Go there for details about competing products and how we tested them.



IDG



Intego’s VirusBarrier.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

