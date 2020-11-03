Global  
 

Microsoft introduces Apple Silicon support in beta build of Excel for Mac

AppleInsider Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Microsoft has updated a beta build of Office for Mac to support upcoming but unreleased Apple Silicon devices.

Credit: Microsoft
Although Apple has yet to release a consumer-facing Apple Silicon device, the company is expected to debut new models with first-party processors at its Nov. 10 "One more thing" event.

