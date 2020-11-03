Microsoft introduces Apple Silicon support in beta build of Excel for Mac
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Microsoft has updated a beta build of Office for Mac to support upcoming but unreleased Apple Silicon devices.
Credit: Microsoft
Although Apple has yet to release a consumer-facing Apple Silicon device, the company is expected to debut new models with first-party processors at its Nov. 10 "One more thing" event.
Read more...
Microsoft has updated a beta build of Office for Mac to support upcoming but unreleased Apple Silicon devices.
Credit: Microsoft
Although Apple has yet to release a consumer-facing Apple Silicon device, the company is expected to debut new models with first-party processors at its Nov. 10 "One more thing" event.
Read more...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this