Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Popular to-do app Things was updated to version 3.13.2 today, bringing new widgets, rich notifications, and support for macOS 11 Big Sur.

First up, the Things interface has been tweaked throughout to align with the fresh new look of Apple's latest Mac operating system, and includes a remolded app icon to fit in your Dock.



However, the two big changes in this version revolve around the new unified Notification Center in macOS 11. The new Things ‌widgets‌ can be configured in the Notification Center to show to-do lists and quickly glance at what you're doing Today, see what's Upcoming in your schedule, stay on top of your most urgent projects, view tag-filtered lists, and so on.



In addition, Things notifications have been improved, and now include variable snooze durations (10 min, 30 min, 1 hour). There's also now an option to complete your to-do directly from the notification, which wasn't possible before.· Here's When You Can Download macOS Big Sur in Time Zones Around the WorldAccording to the developers, this update has also been thoroughly tested for compatibility with the new Apple M1 chip that powers the latest 13-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, all of which were announced earlier this week.



Version 3.13.2 is rolling out now to all Things users. Things 3 can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for $49.99 and from the iOS App Store. The iPad version is priced at $19.99 [Direct Link] while the ‌iPhone‌ version (which includes Apple Watch support) is priced at $9.99. [Direct Link]



A 15-day trial of Things for Mac is available on the Cultured Code website.

Tags: Things, Cultured Code



This article, "Things 3.13.2 Update Brings Support for macOS Big Sur, Including New Widgets and Rich Notifications" first appeared on MacRumors.com



