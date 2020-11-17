Adobe releases Photoshop for Apple Silicon beta
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Ahead of its expected public launch early next year, a limited version of Adobe Photoshop for Apple Silicon M1-based Macs has been released in beta.
As Apple announced during its November 10 event, Adobe is planning to release its major Creative Cloud apps optimized for Apple Silicon M1 from early 2021. Adobe has now released what it describes as a limited beta version of Photoshop.
