Apple's Gift Card Offer Begins in Australia and New Zealand, Doesn't Apply to Latest Products Like M1 Macs

Thursday, 26 November 2020
Apple's annual four-day shopping event is now underway in Australia and New Zealand, offering customers an Apple Store gift card with the purchase of qualifying products from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
As usual, the offer excludes many of Apple's newer products, including Macs with the M1 chip. In Australia, for example, customers can get a $70 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPad mini, any Apple TV, and select Beats headphones, with all but the iPhone SE having been released prior to this year.

Apple is also offering a gift card with the purchase of 2020 models of the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro with two Thunderbolt ports, but this applies only to the previous Intel-based models released earlier in the year. The offer for these Macs is also limited to physical Apple Store locations, subject to availability.

Apple's four-day shopping event begins Friday in many other regions, including the United States, Canada, and many European countries. The offer will be available at Apple Store locations, on Apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or by calling 1‑800‑MY‑APPLE.

The gift card values will be as follows in the United States:
· $150 for 16-inch MacBook Pro or 21.5-inch iMac· $100 for 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, or HomePod· $50 for iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPad mini, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, and select Beats headphones· $50 for remaining inventory of Intel-based MacBook Air or 13-inch MacBook Pro with two Thunderbolt ports, at Apple Stores only, subject to availability· $25 for Apple Watch Series 3, AirPods, or AirPods Pro

Apple's terms and conditions provide more details.

Many retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart are offering better deals on Apple products, so keep track of our Black Friday roundup.
Apple's Gift Card Offer Begins in Australia and New Zealand, Doesn't Apply to Latest Products Like M1 Macs

