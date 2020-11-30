Cyber Monday Apple deals: over 100 M1 MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, iMac discounts

Global  
 

Cyber Monday deals are in full swing, with steep savings on Apple hardware, including the new M1 Macs, Apple Watches, and AirPods, iMacs and more. AppleInsider has rounded up the best deals on what may be the biggest shopping day on record.

*Best Apple Cyber Monday deals*

The deals for Cyber Monday include quite a few discounts on popular Apple products, including the new Apple Silicon Macs, the Apple Watch, and the iPad Air, among others. Down below, we've compiled the best Apple-related Cyber Monday deals, which can potentially save you hundreds of dollars on a variety of holiday gift ideas.

