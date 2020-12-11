Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deals: AirPods With Wired Charging Case Return to $109.99 Today on Amazon ($49 Off)

MacRumours.com Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Amazon today has returned the AirPods with Charging Case down to *$109.99*, from $159.00, following a discount of $18.99 applied at checkout. We previously saw this pair of AirPods go to $99 over Black Friday, and this subsequent deal appeared shortly thereafter.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

While not the deepest discount, it's now likely the best price you'll find on the AirPods before Christmas. Stock won't arrive until December 21, but Amazon is still guaranteeing Christmas delivery if ordered soon. You can also lock in the $109.99 sale price if you order today.
$49 OFF
AirPods w/ Charging Case for $109.99We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.
Related Roundup: Apple Deals

This article, "Deals: AirPods With Wired Charging Case Return to $109.99 Today on Amazon ($49 Off)" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple AirPods Are Only $140 Right Now — Plus Other Record-Shattering Apple Deals for Cyber [Video]

Apple AirPods Are Only $140 Right Now — Plus Other Record-Shattering Apple Deals for Cyber

These are the 20 best Apple deals right now from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:49Published
Save $60 today on this highly-rated, touchscreen smart toaster for Amazon’s early Black Friday [Video]

Save $60 today on this highly-rated, touchscreen smart toaster for Amazon’s early Black Friday

Black Friday is almost here, but you can still catch early sales on Amazon. This first ever smart touchscreen toaster is available at $60 off it’s original price. Revolution Cooking’s technology..

Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad     Duration: 01:00Published
Two Top-Rated Instant Pots Are on Sale on Amazon Today [Video]

Two Top-Rated Instant Pots Are on Sale on Amazon Today

Hurry—these deals won't last long.

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 00:36Published