Deals: AirPods With Wired Charging Case Return to $109.99 Today on Amazon ($49 Off)

Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Amazon today has returned the AirPods with Charging Case down to *$109.99*, from $159.00, following a discount of $18.99 applied at checkout. We previously saw this pair of AirPods go to $99 over Black Friday, and this subsequent deal appeared shortly thereafter.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



While not the deepest discount, it's now likely the best price you'll find on the AirPods before Christmas. Stock won't arrive until December 21, but Amazon is still guaranteeing Christmas delivery if ordered soon. You can also lock in the $109.99 sale price if you order today.

$49 OFF

AirPods w/ Charging Case for $109.99We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.

