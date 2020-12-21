Deals: Save Up to $60 on Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE

Global  
 

Monday, 21 December 2020
Amazon today has a few deals on the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, offering up to $60 off these models. Sale prices start at $249.99 for the 40mm Apple Watch SE and at $339.00 for the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This price on the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 is only for the (Product)Red model, and it's about $10 off from the lowest price we've seen on this version of the Series 6, with a chance for Christmas delivery. You can still get the other colors on sale for $349.00.· Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS - $339.00, down from $399.00· Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS - $379.99, down from $429.00· Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS - $249.99, down from $279.00· Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS - $269.00, down from $309.00

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

