Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple takes TSMC's whole 3nm production capacity for Mac, iPhone, iPad

AppleInsider Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Industry sources claim that TSMC's initial production of chips built on the new 3-nanometer process have been ordered by Apple for use in both its iOS and Apple Silicon devices.

Chip wafers [via Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.]
Following previous reports that TSMC was close to finalizing its new 3-nanometer process, a new report says that Apple has placed an order for its M-series and A-series processors using it.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple probes violence at Indian supplier factory [Video]

Apple probes violence at Indian supplier factory

Apple is looking into whether Taiwanese supplier Wistron Corp violated its guidelines after workers ransacked a plant in India in protest at unpaid wages. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published
Apple Developing Its Own iPhone Modems [Video]

Apple Developing Its Own iPhone Modems

Apple Developing Its Own iPhone Modems

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:28Published
Apple To Replace Unresponsive iPhone 11 [Video]

Apple To Replace Unresponsive iPhone 11

Apple To Replace Unresponsive iPhone 11

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:28Published