Apple takes TSMC's whole 3nm production capacity for Mac, iPhone, iPad
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Industry sources claim that TSMC's initial production of chips built on the new 3-nanometer process have been ordered by Apple for use in both its iOS and Apple Silicon devices.
Chip wafers [via Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.]
Following previous reports that TSMC was close to finalizing its new 3-nanometer process, a new report says that Apple has placed an order for its M-series and A-series processors using it.
