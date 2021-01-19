Deals: Take $60 Off Apple Watch Series 6, $90 Off Powerbeats Pro, and Up to $21 Off iPhone 11 Cases

Deals on the Apple Watch Series 6, Powerbeats Pro, and official iPhone 11 cases have appeared online today. In the sales below, you'll find up to $60 off Apple Watch Series 6, $90 off Powerbeats Pro, and up to $21 off various iPhone 11 cases.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

*Apple Watch Series 6*To start, you can get the (Product)RED 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 for $339.00, down from $399.00. You can get the same price in the Space Gray color option as well, but it's seeing a delayed shipping estimate.$60 OFF

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm GPS) for $339.00This is $10 off from the lowest price that we've ever tracked for this model of the Apple Watch Series 6, so it's a solid deal if you're shopping for the wearable in January. Unfortunately, 44mm GPS models aren't seeing discounts that are quite as steep, with only $20 off these models.



If you do need a 44mm size, there is a decent discount on the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE (Silver Aluminum with White Sport Band), priced at $279.99, down from $309.00. Although we've seen this model discounted to a slightly lower price over the holidays, this is the best price around in January for the Apple Watch SE.

*Powerbeats Pro*Secondly, you can get the Powerbeats Pro for $159.99 on Amazon, down from $249.95. This sale price is available in Lava Red and Spring Yellow, but stock does appear to be running low so be sure to check out the sale soon.$90 OFF

Powerbeats Pro for $159.99Over the holidays we saw the Powerbeats Pro drop to around $149, so while today's sale isn't an all-time-low, it's still a solid discount for the sweat and water resistant Bluetooth headphones.

*iPhone 11 Cases**iPhone 11*· White Silicone Case - $23.74, down from $39.00*iPhone 11 Pro*· Clear Case - $19.89, down from $39.00· Clementine Silicone Case - $27.98, down from $39.00· Alaskan Blue Silicone Case - $29.99, down from $39.00· Saddle Brown Leather Case - $27.93, down from $49.00*iPhone 11 Pro Max*· Clear Case - $24.99, down from $39.00· Black Silicone Case - $32.58, down from $39.00· Black Leather Case - $27.87, down from $49.00



This article, "Deals: Take $60 Off Apple Watch Series 6, $90 Off Powerbeats Pro, and Up to $21 Off iPhone 11 Cases" first appeared on MacRumors.com



