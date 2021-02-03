Deals: Get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air in Green for New Low Price of $549.00 ($50 Off)

Amazon today has the Green 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for *$549.00*, down from $599.00. We typically see these models discounted to $559.00, so today's deal is a new low price among the major Apple resellers online.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



If you prefer Rose Gold, Sky Blue, or Silver, all of those models are in stock and ready to ship at the price of $559.00. The 256GB Wi-Fi models are also on sale at $50 off, priced at *$699.00*. You'll find these models on sale in Sky Blue, Space Gray, and Green.

$50 OFF

iPad Air (64GB Wi-Fi) for $549.00As another quick mention in regards to iPad deals, the 32GB 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for *$299.00* in Gold, down from $329.00. This is one of the more consistent sales we've seen on the 2020 iPad, but only the Gold color has a decent shipping estimate, which is targeted for around February 6.



For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

