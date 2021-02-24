Long-time Apple retailer Fry's Electronics suddenly shuts down

After 36 years in business, Fry's Electronics, a big-box electronics store founded during the early days of Apple, announced that it is shutting down effective immediately.



A live-music-themed Fry's location in Austin, TX

In a letter posted on the company website, the retailer attributed the closure to changes in the retail industry and challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fry's said it would implement the shut down "through an orderly wind-down process that it believes will be in the best interests of the Company, its creditors, and other stakeholders."



