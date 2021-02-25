Deals: Shop the Latest Carrier Sales on iPhone 12 and Refurbished Discounts on iPhone 11

Today we're tracking a few offers on multiple generations of iPhone. These include the latest sales from AT&T and Verizon on the iPhone 12 family, like up to $700 off a new iPhone 12 Pro at AT&T when adding a new line or upgrading. There's also a few refurbished iPhone 11 deals at Woot, all of which you'll find listed below.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

*iPhone 12*At *AT&T*, you can get up to $700 off Apple's new iPhone 12 lineup. You'll need to purchase the new iPhone on a qualifying installment agreement and pay a $30 activation/upgrade fee, then add a new line of service or upgrade an existing line.



Lastly, a used smartphone will need to be traded in with a minimum trade-in value of $95 for $700 credit within 30 days of activating the new device. Afterwards, you'll receive up to $700 in bill credits over 30 monthly installments.UP TO $700 OFF

iPhone 12 Models at AT&TEligible purchased smartphones include the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. If you opt for the 64GB iPhone 12 mini, and trade in an eligible smartphone, you can receive the new device at no extra cost.

*Verizon* has a few similar offers, with a wide variety of variations between each. You can get up to $750 off iPhone 12 models when adding a new line and trading in; you can buy one iPhone 12 model, then get $800 off another; or you can buy one iPhone 12 Pro model, and get $1,000 off another.



If you're upgrading, you can get up to $440 off a new iPhone when trading in an old model. All of these promotions require signing up for installment agreements and unlimited plans. You'll see the promo credit applied to your bill over 24 to 30 months.

*iPhone 11*If you're looking to save some money on an unlocked and older iPhone, Woot's flash sale today has refurbished iPhone 11 devices from $509.99. This price is for the 64GB iPhone 11, and there's also the 128GB iPhone 11 at $559.99 and the 256GB iPhone 11 for $589.99.

These prices are up to $90 off Apple's current one-time payment for the iPhone 11. Of course, they're also refurbished and are expected to have a moderate level of wear and tear, but they have been tested to be in full working condition with batteries that function at minimum 85 percent capacity.REFURB SALE

iPhone 11 Models at WootYou can also get the iPhone 11 Pro starting at $609.99 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max starting at $689.99. All of these devices come with a 90 day Woot limited warranty.



If you're in the market for a new iPhone, we've begun tracking the latest carrier deals in our Best iPhone Deals guide. This includes discounts and offers from AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, and more.

