Jason Sudeikis wins first Golden Globe for Apple TV+ with 'Ted Lasso'

The hit comedy "Ted Lasso" has landed Apple TV + its first Golden Globe award, with star Jason Sudeikis winning the comedy actor trophy.



'Ted Lasso' wins a Golden Globe award

Having picked up four Golden Globe nominations, Apple TV+ has won one of them with "Ted Lasso" star Sudeikis winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy. He beat out the likes of Don Cheadle and "Schitt's Creek" star Eugene Levy for the award.



