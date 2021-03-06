Apple discontinues iMac Pro as signs point to imminent M1 launch

After cutting some configurations of the 21.5-inch 4K iMac earlier this week, Apple has now discontinued production of the iMac Pro, adding a note to its site that the high-end all-in-one is only available “while supplies last” and removing all configuration options from its online store.



Once hailed as the fastest Mac available, the iMac Pro arrived in December 2017 as a super-high-end iMac for professionals. At the time, it was faster than the Mac Pro with a built-in 5K display, 32GB of RAM, and an 8-core Xeon processor. It was also the first and only iMac with a Space Gray enclosure. It was updated in August with a 10-core base option but otherwise remained unchanged since its launch.



