Apple has inked a deal with actress Natalie Portman's "MountainA" production company that she formed with producer Sophie Mas, reports Deadline. Under the terms of the multi-year deal, Apple will get first dibs on TV projects created by Portman and Mas.

Portman, Mas, and Apple are already working together on upcoming Apple TV+ show "Lady in the Lake," which will star Portman and Lupita Nyong'o. "Lady in the Lake" will mark Portman's first television role, with the series focusing on an unsolved murder that pushes a housewife to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist.

So far, there are no other shows that are in the works from MountainA, but the production company is newly established and this is its first producing deal. Portman's partner, Sophie Mas, has served as an executive producer on "Ad Astra," "The Lighthouse," "Call Me By Your Name," and "The Witch." Portman is best known for her roles in "Black Swan," "V for Vendetta," "Star Wars," and "Avengers."



Apple has inked first look deals with a number of high profile directors and producers, including Jason Katims, Justin Lin, Alfonso Cuaron, Lee Eisenberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Idris Elba, Martin Scorsese, and more.



Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus



This article, "Apple Signs First Look Deal With Natalie Portman's Production Company" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums