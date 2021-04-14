Deals: Shop Low Prices on iPad Pro (Up to $120 Off), iPad Air (Up to $50 Off), and iPad Mini ($69 Off)

Ahead of the Apple "Spring Loaded" event next week - where we're expecting a refresh on iPads - today we're highlighting notable sales on Apple's current iPad Pro, iPad mini, and iPad Air lineup. Prices for the iPad Pro start at *$749.99* for the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro, at *$479.99* for the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini, and at *$559.00* for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

*iPad Pro*Besides the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch tablet, other iPad Pro models on sale include the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro at *$949.00*, down from $999.00. There are both Wi-Fi and cellular devices being discounted, and sales can be found on Amazon and B&H Photo this week.

-11-Inch iPad Pro-



· *Wi-Fi 128GB* - $749.99 at Amazon ($50 off)· *Wi-Fi 256GB* - $849.99 at Amazon ($50 off)· *Wi-Fi 512GB* - $1,049.00 at Amazon ($50 off)· *Cellular 128GB* - $899.00 at Amazon ($50 off)



-12.9-Inch iPad Pro-



· *Wi-Fi 128GB* - $949.00 at Amazon ($50 off)· *Wi-Fi 512GB* - $1,179.00 at Amazon and B&H Photo ($120 off)· *Cellular 256GB* - $1,199.00 at Amazon ($50 off)· *Cellular 512GB* - $1,349.00 at Amazon and B&H Photo ($100 off)*iPad mini 5*Sales on the iPad mini 5 are now focused on the 256GB Wi-Fi model, available for *$479.99*, down from $549.00. A sale from earlier this week on the 64GB model has now since expired.



The 256GB iPad mini is available in all three colors: Space Gray, Silver, and Gold. Stock is dwindling on this version of the iPad mini, so if you're interested be sure to head to Amazon soon.$69 OFF

256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 5 for $479.99This discount appeared online earlier in the week, and prior to that there were only about one or two solid deals on the iPad mini 5 in 2021.

*iPad Air*Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air at *$559.00*, down from $599.00. This sale is available in all colors. While it's not a lowest-ever price, it is among the best available online right now.



You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for *$699.00* at Amazon, down from $749.00. This is the second-best ongoing price for this model of the iPad Air, and today it's available in all colors.$40 OFF

iPad Air (64GB Wi-Fi) for $559.00The new iPad Air launched in October 2020 with a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge display and a design that's similar to the iPad Pro with an aluminum chassis that features flat, rounded edges that wrap around the fully-laminated display. The iPad Air does not feature Face ID and relies solely on Touch ID for biometric authentication purposes.$50 OFF

iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi) for $699.00For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. Additionally, be sure to visit our Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

