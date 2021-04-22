Earth Day Deals: Save on Apple Accessories From Incase, Casely, Nomad, Incipio, and More

Today is Earth Day, and in celebration of the holiday there are quite a few tech accessory companies providing notable discounts on products like iPhone cases, Bluetooth speakers, MacBook bags, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

*Incase*Incase is taking *40 percent off* eco-friendly styles during its Earth Week Sale, with MacBook sleeves and bags at new low prices. 13-inch MacBook Pro owners can get the Classic Sleeve for just $23.99, down from $39.95.· Compact Sleeve for MacBook Pro - $29.99, down from $49.95· Commuter Backpack - $59.99, down from $99.95· EO Duffel Bag - $89.99, down from $149.95· EO Travel Backpack - $107.99, down from $179.95· EO Roller Luggage - $179.99, down from $299.95*JBL*JBL is discounting one of its eco-friendly Bluetooth speakers today. You can get the JBL Flip 5 Eco Edition for $89.95, down from $119.95.

This speaker is made from 90 percent recycled plastic, is waterproof, and comes in eco-friendly packaging. The sale will only last today, so be sure to visit JBL's website soon if you're interested.

*Casely*iPhone case brand Casely is hosting a *25 percent off* Earth Day sale, specifically discounting its "Earth Collection" of accessories. You'll need to enter the code BLOOM at checkout to see this discount.

Casely's cases come in a wide variety of colorful designs and patterns, as well as multiple types. There's the "Classic" at $25, "Bold" with more protection at $35, "Bold + MagSafe" at $45, and "Power 2.0" battery case at $75. You can save on all of these versions with the new coupon code.

*Nomad*Nomad's sitewide Spring Sale remains ongoing today, allowing shoppers to *save 25 percent* by using the code SPRING25. Nomad sells an assortment of leather accessories, including cases and folios for iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPhone, AirPods, and more.

*Miscellaneous*



· Incipio - Save 40% on eco-friendly cases for iPhone and Android phones with code EARTH40· Scosche - Save 30% sitewide with code SPRING30· ZAGG/Mophie - Save 30% when you purchase two or more products· Pad & Quill - Save on leather iPhone and MacBook cases



Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals



This article, "Earth Day Deals: Save on Apple Accessories From Incase, Casely, Nomad, Incipio, and More" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums