Tim Cook told Mark Zuckerberg to delete user data sourced by third parties in 2019
Published
Apple CEO Tim Cook warned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to delete extraneous data about its users in 2019, a profile on the antagonistic relationship between the two men claims.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
As the heads of two major tech companies, Cook and Zuckerberg have met each other a number of times, and has clashed in public over their respective companies' policies and actions. In a profile ahead of the implementation of Apple's App Tracking Transparency rules, it seems that Cook made a suggestion in one 2019 meeting that Zuckerberg fundamentally disagreed with.
Read more...