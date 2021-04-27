App Tracking Transparency option not available for some iOS 14.5 users

Users on Monday reported that Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature, enabled with the release of iOS 14.5, is not functioning as intended, disallowing some from permitting app requests to track.



Apple on Monday released iOS 14.5 with a new feature that grants greater control over third-party ad tracking capabilities. The functionality is not available for some users, according to accounts posted to various social media outlets.Specifically, the "Allow Apps to Request to Track" selection in system settings is currently unavailable and cannot be manipulated. Instead of allowing users to toggle the accompanying radio button, the option is deactivated and setting grayed out.



