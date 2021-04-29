Mother's Day Deals: Save on iPhone Cases, Accessories, Digital Picture Frames, and More

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 9 this year, and ahead of the holiday we're tracking quite a few deals and offers from major Apple accessory companies. If you're planning on purchasing a gift for someone, we recommend looking at the below deals as soon as possible, considering shipping estimates vary for every company.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

*Belkin*The first sale can be found at Belkin, which is offering *20 percent off* when you bundle a screen protector with select wireless chargers. You'll need to use the code MOM2021 at checkout to see this discount.

You can find the full list of wireless chargers and screen protectors for this sale on Belkin's website. They include the Boost Charge line of wireless chargers (starting at $27.99) and the Screen Force Tempered Glass screen protectors (starting at $19.99).

*JBL*JBL has a few offers across its Bluetooth speaker range, including customizable options that let you choose a photo to place on the speaker. These options ship within five to seven business days.

You can get the JBL Flip 5 for $129.95, down from $149.95; and the JBL Charge 4 for $169.95, down from $219.95.



If you opt not to customize the speakers, you'll find cheaper prices on each speaker. The Flip 5 is $99.95 and the Charge 4 is $129.95 without customizable designs. More Mother's Day ideas and sales can be found on JBL's website, including a few Bluetooth headphones.

*Moment*Moment has a wide assortment of discounts across its brands this week in its Mother's Day Gift Shop, including deals on tote bags, backpacks, wireless chargers, Apple Watch straps, and more. Moment is promising arrival by Mother's Day in the United States if you order by May 5.

*Casely*Casely is offering *30 percent off sitewide* when using the code MOM at checkout. Casely offers a large selection of unique and colorful iPhone cases that are perfect for gift giving.

Casely's cases come in a wide variety of colorful designs and patterns, as well as multiple types. There's the "Classic" at $25, "Bold" with more protection at $35, "Bold + MagSafe" at $45, and "Power 2.0" battery case at $75. You can save on all of these versions with the new coupon code.

*eBay*eBay has an extra 15 percent off coupon this Mother's Day season, eligible for certified refurbished products from top brands. You can shop for the items on eBay, then enter the code PICKCR4MOM before it expires May 2.

eBay is highlighting products like iRobot Roomba vacuums, Bluetooth headphones, coffee makers, and more in its new sale. Remember that all of the products are certified refurbished, and that the discount will cap out at a maximum $100 off, but it can be used twice.

*ZAGG/Mophie*ZAGG is offering *25 percent off* up to three products across its brands this week (excluding items already on sale). The offer will be applied automatically in your cart, and it expires April 29 at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time.

ZAGG's brands include Mophie, Invisible Shield, Braven, gear4, HALO, and iFrogz. Across these companies, you can find wireless chargers, screen protectors, Bluetooth accessories, phone sanitizers, battery packs, and much more.

*Aura Digital Frames*Aura's popular digital picture frames are seeing a few discounts this Mother's Day on Amazon. The centerpiece of the sale is the Carver Frame for $169.00, down from $199.00 in White Chalk and Charcoal. You can check out Aura's Amazon storefront for more deals.

On Best Buy, you can buy the Mason Frame for $179.99, down from $199.99 in Graphite and White Quartz. There's also the Sawyer Frame for $249.99, down from $299.99 in Shale and Mica.

*Other Sales*



· Twelve South - Save on Twelve South's best products like AirSnap Pro and BookBook cases· Adorama - Save on digital picture frames, smart watches, and more.· Otterbox - Save 20 percent sitewide· SENA Cases - Get free personalization with code LUVUMOM· Speck - Save 25 percent sitewide



Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

