Epic Games v. Apple trial wraps up Monday - what you need to know

The Epic Games "Fortnite" versus Apple's App Store antitrust trial has completed its third week, with final arguments set for Monday. Here's what you need to know about the saga, rolling into the last hours.



A still from Epic's parody of Apple's '1984' Super Bowl commercial

Within the space of a few weeks, a disagreement between the ambitions of Epic Games and the intention to maintain the App Store status quo by Apple has courted considerable controversy. The affair commenced with little warning to consumers but quickly led to international interest, as the battle sought to change one of the fundamental elements of the App Store: how much Apple earns.



