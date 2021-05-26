TSMC starts production of 'A15' processor for 'iPhone 13'

Apple supplier TSMC is reported to have begun production for the processor for the next iPhone, believed to be called the A15.



The 'iPhone 13' will be thicker with new camera bump design

New reports from the supply chain claim that processor manufacturer TSMC has started production for the "iPhone 13" range. It's most likely that this is mass production ahead of the expected launch in September 2021, but that is not confirmed.



