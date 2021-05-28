Mac mini redesign, iOS 14.6, 12.9-inch iPad Pro review on the AppleInsider podcast

This week on the AppleInsider Podcast, your hosts discuss leaked images of a tantalizingly redesigned "M1X" Mac mini, look at the release of iOS 14.6 with Apple Card family sharing, and review the M1 iPad Pro.



As WWDC approaches, multiple hardware leaks have been reported including a redesigned Mac mini and 14-inch MacBook Pro. This new crop of Apple hardware is expected to sport a more powerful Apple Silicon chip with increased graphics performance, higher RAM configurations, and more CPU cores.Then Apple released iOS 14.6 with podcast subscriptions, Apple Music updates, and Apple Card Family. Users can sign up to share their Apple Card with family, but other new features of iOS 14.6 are seemingly waiting for Apple.



Read more...