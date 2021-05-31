Examining Apple TV 4K Thread, previewing HomeRun 2 on HomeKit Insider

This week, on the HomeKit Insider podcast, it's time to see how the Apple TV 4K and its new Siri Remote fare in real-world testing, plus Eero has a HomeKit update and HomeRun 2 is coming soon.



There have been many opinions on the new Apple TV 4K, probably nowhere near as many as for the new Siri Remote. Now that it's actually released, your hosts examine Our hosts talk about the latest 2021 Apple TV 4K and in particular its newfound support for Thread. That standard is becoming ever more key to smart homes and makes it more tempting than ever to set Apple TV as a HomeKit hub.Also this week, Amazon-owned Eero has added HomeKit support to its line of Wi-Fi 6 routers including the Eero 6 Pro, Eero 6, and Eero 6 Extender. And Aqara debuted additional smart home tech including a great-looking in-wall control panel.



