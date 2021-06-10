2021 Apple Design Award Winners Include CARROT Weather, Genshin Impact, Bird Alone, Little Orpheus and More

Apple today announced the apps and games that are receiving a 2021 Apple Design Award for outstanding app design, innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement, with winners including CARROT Weather, Genshin Impact, Alba, Bird Alone, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Little Orpheus, and more.

Winners were selected in categories that include Inclusivity, Delight and Fun, Interaction, Social Impact, Visuals and Graphics, and Innovation, with a full list of winning apps available below.



*Inclusivity*

- Voice Dream Reader (App)

- HoloVista (Game)



*Delight & Fun*

- Little Orpheus (Game)

- Pok Pok Playroom (App)



*Interaction*

- CARROT Weather (App)

- Bird Alone (Game)



*Social Impact*

- Be My Eyes (App)

- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Game)



*Visuals and Graphics*

- Loóna (App)

- Genshin Impact (Game)



*Innovation*

- NaadSadhana (App)

- League of Legends: Wild Rift (Game)



During each Worldwide Developers Conference event, Apple chooses developers to receive the App Design Award, and more than 250 developers have been recognized over the last 20 years.



