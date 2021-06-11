When investigating leaks of classified information during the early days of the Trump Administration, the United States Justice Department subpoenaed Apple for metadata from the accounts of at least two Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, reports The New York Times.

Apple was also required to provide data from their aides and family members, with the DoJ requesting the records of at least a dozen people tied to the committee in 2017 and early 2018, including a minor. One of the Democrats was Adam Schiff, who now serves as the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.



The Department of Justice subjected Apple to a gag order that expired earlier this year, with Apple informing lawmakers they had been investigated just last month. Biden's Justice Department revealed the subpoenas and gag orders to the press this week.



According to The New York Times, Apple provided metadata and "other account information," but did not give the DoJ photos, emails, or other content. The records did not link the committee to the leaks.



The full report on the subpoenas and the circumstances behind them can be read over at The New York Times.

This article, "Trump Administration Subpoenaed Apple for Data on Two House Intelligence Committee Democrats" first appeared on MacRumors.com



