Apple suppliers gearing up for new AirPods, MacBook Pro releases in late 2021

Companies in Apple's supply chain are reportedly increasing production and hiring further staff now to meet Apple's orders for new AirPods and at least one new MacBook Pro.



Apple component suppliers are said to have "recently accelerated" their work because of "significantly stronger" orders for products being released in the second half of 2021.According to Economic Daily News, the Shin Zu Shing company which produces bearings, is estimating that MacBook shipments will be up 15% year on year. That would mean 23 million units, and at the same time the company is expecting to decrease its shipment of AirPods by up to 30%, or up to 30 million.



