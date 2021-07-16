Apple CEO Tim Cook today announced that Apple plans to donate to organizations in Western Europe to support flood relief efforts.

Image via The Guardian



More than 125 people have died in unprecedented flooding in Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands, with high waters damaging roads, homes, bridges, and other infrastructure. Another 1,300 people are missing, with multiple small villages devastated by flood waters.





Our hearts are with all those affected by the devastating flooding across Germany, Belgium and Western Europe. Apple will be donating to support relief efforts.



— ‌Tim Cook‌ (@tim_cook) July 16, 2021Apple often donates money during natural disasters and has donated several times to fund wildfire relief efforts in California. Most recently, Apple donated to organizations in Texas amid harsh winter temperatures in February.

Tags: Tim Cook, Donations



This article, "Apple Donating to Flood Relief Efforts Across Germany, Belgium and The Netherlands" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums