Apple donates to flood relief efforts in Western Europe

Apple will donate to flood relief efforts taking place in Western Europe, where torrential rainfall ravaged Germany, Belgium and surrounding areas.



Announced by Apple CEO Tim Cook in a tweet Friday, the company is contributing an undisclosed sum to relief efforts after severe flooding left at least 125 people dead and more than 1,000 missing."Our hearts are with all those affected by the devastating flooding across Germany, Belgium and Western Europe. Apple will be donating to support relief efforts," Cook said.



