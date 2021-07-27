How to use Live Text on iOS 15

Live Text on iOS 15 lets you take text out of photos you took years ago — or that you haven't taken yet at all. Here's what it's capable of, plus what you can do when it doesn't quite work as it should.



Live Text even works with photos before you take them. It spots any text in the viewfinder

You would think that Live Text on the forthcoming iOS 15 would be the same as it is on the equally forthcoming macOS Monterey. Live Text, on either platform, will identify text in any photo you've ever taken, just about, and let you copy it out.



