Apple Music now streaming new Kanye West 'Donda' event

Kanye West may have broken Apple Music live event streaming records with his "Donda" album preview. But he barely appeared in it and the album being launched, wasn't launched. Now ahead of that album's revised release date, Apple Music has launched a new "Countdown to Donda" live stream, but it could be going better.AppleInsider variously gets nothing at all, a video without sound, or a server certificate notification. The video shows backstage preparations, and very little of those, so it's possible that sound is deliberately off until later in the stream.



