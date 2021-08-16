Apple to restart in-person 'Today at Apple' sessions in US, Europe on Aug. 30

As it eases back to normal operations, Apple this week took steps to prepare Apple Store staff and customers for a return to in-person "Today at Apple" classes at its retail locations in the U.S. and Europe.



Apple informed Apple Store employees of plans to restart in-person classes on Aug. 30, but said the effort could be delayed depending on local COVID-19 conditions, Bloomberg reported Monday. Sessions will be available at most U.S. locations.The internal announcement was accompanied by an opening of reservations for Today at Apple sessions through the company's website. Customers can now sign up for classes in their area, with currently available slots limited to Aug. 30.



