Security of Quebec vaccine passport app's QR codes questioned

Flaws have been uncovered in a vaccine passport iOS app, after security researchers and hackers have shown there are many security issues with Quebec's mobile verification system.



Quebec has released its VaxiCode app, a COVID-19 vaccination passport intended to provide a way to prove a person's vaccination status via their iPhone. Shortly after its release, the security of the system as a whole has already come into question.A computer programmer identified as "Louis" successfully disproved claims by Quebec's digital transformation minister, Eric Caire, that the QR codes generated by the system "cannot be falsified, modified, or copied." In a CBC report, the man managed to create a fake proof of vaccination for a person who did not exist.



Read more...