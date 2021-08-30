Apple to Donate to Hurricane Ida Relief and Recovery Efforts

Apple will be donating to Hurricane Ida relief and recovery efforts on the ground after the damaging category four storm made landfall in Louisiana over the weekend, according to a tweet from Apple CEO Tim Cook.



Our thoughts are with everyone in Hurricane Ida’s path, especially those sheltering in Louisiana, and we’re grateful for the first responders who are helping keep communities safe. Apple will be donating to relief and recovery efforts on the ground.



— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 30, 2021Apple did not indicate how much it will be donating.

