Microsoft Debuts Magic Keyboard-Like Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Duo 2 Foldable Smartphone

Microsoft today announced several new additions to its Surface lineup, introducing an updated high-end Surface Laptop and a revised version of its Surface Duo foldable smartphone.



The Surface Laptop Studio is Microsoft's "most powerful Surface" to date, and it replaces the Surface Book line of laptops. Rather than a removable display like prior models, Microsoft has adopted a design that looks rather similar to Apple's Magic Keyboard. The 14.4-inch display lifts up and can be pulled forward into a tablet mode.

There are actually a total of three modes: laptop, stage, and studio. Laptop looks like a standard laptop computer, while stage is a middle tier mode that allows the display to be pulled forward at an angle for gaming and watching movies, and studio, which is a full tablet mode with the display folded all the way down.



Inside, there's an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor and either Intel Iris Xe graphics or an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. It supports 16 to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB of storage, plus 120Hz refresh rates, and it works with the new Surface Slim Pen 2. Pricing starts at $1,600.



Microsoft's other big announcement was the Surface Duo 2, an updated version of the Surface Duo foldable smartphone. The new model, which is slightly larger at 8.3 inches unfolded, adds 5G connectivity to bring it in line with competing smartphones, and it now includes a rear camera system with wide, ultra wide, and telephoto lenses.

The Surface Duo 2 is equipped with Qualcomm's fastest Snapdragon 888 chip, and it continues to feature the same design as the prior model with a prominent hinge that's not hidden under the display. Pricing on the Surface Duo 2 starts at $1,499.

Microsoft also refreshed the Surface Pro lineup with the Surface Pro 8, which gains a 2x faster chip, Surface Slim Pen 2 support, a larger 13-inch display, 120Hz refresh rates, Thunderbolt 4, and improved camera technology. Pricing starts at $1,100. There were also minor updates to the Surface Go 3 and the Surface Pro X, Microsoft's more affordable options.



More on Microsoft's announcements can be found on the Microsoft website, and many of the devices can be ordered starting today.

This article, "Microsoft Debuts Magic Keyboard-Like Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Duo 2 Foldable Smartphone" first appeared on MacRumors.com



