Hands-On With Apple's New Find My-Enabled MagSafe Wallet

Alongside the iPhone 13 models, Apple introduced a new version of the MagSafe Wallet that first came out last year. This updated version includes Find My technology, and we thought we'd test it out to see how well it works and whether it's a useful feature addition.

Design wise, the new iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe looks like the previous version. It's made from leather in a variety of colors and is designed to attach to the back of an iPhone magnetically. There's a single small opening at the top that can hold up to three credit cards.



Because it's ‌MagSafe‌, it only works with the iPhone 12 and ‌iPhone 13‌ models, and compared to last year's version, there doesn't appear to be an improvement in magnetic strength. It seems to feel about the same, and as with last year's model, there's a chance it can pop off when you're putting your ‌iPhone‌ in a tight pocket.



The major new feature addition is ‌Find My‌, but it does have some limitations so don't expect it to work like other Apple accessories with ‌Find My‌ enabled.



When you first attach the wallet to a compatible ‌iPhone‌, it pops up the option to add it to the ‌Find My‌ app. After the ‌MagSafe‌ Wallet is added, you can see it on the ‌Find My‌ map alongside your other devices, but, and this is a big but, only when the wallet is attached to your ‌iPhone‌.



It has no mechanism for updating its location on its own, and location updates are done through the ‌iPhone‌. You will get an alert after about one minute if the ‌MagSafe‌ Wallet becomes detached, which is helpful in preventing it from being lost in the first place, but once it's off the ‌iPhone‌, all you can do is see its last known location.



If the ‌MagSafe‌ Wallet has moved from its last known location collected from when it was last attached to the ‌iPhone‌, there's no way to locate it. It's worth noting that if you detach the ‌MagSafe‌ Wallet from your ‌iPhone‌ in a store to get a card out and aren't quick in reattaching it, you will get the detaching alert, so that's something of a downside.



Should someone else pick up the ‌MagSafe‌ Wallet, it will show your phone number if attached to their phone so they can get in touch with you.



Apple is offering the ‌iPhone‌ Leather Wallet with ‌MagSafe‌ in Golden Brown, Dark Cherry, Sequoia Green, Midnight, and Wisteria, and it can be purchased from Apple's website for $59.

