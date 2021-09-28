Apple issues eighth developer beta of macOS Monterey

Apple has arrived at the eighth beta round for macOS Monterey, providing developers with yet another build to try out ahead of its anticipated release.



The newest builds can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program, or via an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software. Public betas typically arrive within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.Round eight arrives after round seven, which landed on September 21. Round six and round five took place on August 30 and August 11 respectively.



Read more...