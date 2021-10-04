Deals: Get $10 Amazon Credit When Purchasing a $100 Apple Gift Card

Amazon today is offering $10 in Amazon credit when you spend $100 or more on the Apple Gift Card. This card is digital and will be delivered to you via email, and the offer will automatically be applied at the checkout screen.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Amazon's wording on the sale is somewhat confusing, so if you don't see the sale automatically applied at checkout, you can use the code *APPLEOCT* at the checkout screen to get the deal. For most shoppers, however, the deal should apply automatically.



It's been just over a year since we last tracked deals on iTunes gift cards, because Apple phased those out in favor of the new Apple Gift Card. This makes Amazon's sale today of particular note, since you won't find a straight cash discount on these cards again, but can at least get credit added to your Amazon account.

$10 CREDIT

$100 Apple Gift Card at AmazonAll of the Apple Gift Cards on this page are supported under the new promotion, as long as you customize one to be worth $100 or more. The gift cards are sold by ACI Gift Cards, LLC, which is owned by Amazon and was related to iTunes gift card discounts in the past.



If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

