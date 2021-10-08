New App Store analytics provide developers deeper insight into app engagement

Developers can now access a slew of new App Store metrics to keep closer tabs on app performance, gauge customer interest and more.



Announced in an update to Apple's developer website, the new analytics metrics available through App Store Connect are designed to provide a more granular look at an app's overall health and allow developers to make changes accordingly.The new tools include transaction metrics, including redownloads, total downloads, proceeds, pre-orders, and updates, all of which can be displayed by territory, source type, device, and more, Apple says. Access to the new data will help developers understand what drives growth and success, the company adds.



Read more...